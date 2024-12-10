Ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed arraigned for 'political activities, abuse of power': ISPR

The Field General Court Martial process initiated on Aug 12

Topline ISPR says appropriate disciplinary action had been initiated against Hameed under Pakistan Army Act

Says the accused is provided with all legal rights as per law

Inquiry commission earlier absolved him of November 2017 Faizabad sit-in involvement

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – In a major development, the proceedings of court martial against former ISI director general, retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, commenced under the Pakistan Army Act on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, on Aug 12, 2024, the process of Field General Court Martial (FGCM) was initiated against retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.

In the first place, the ISPR said, Faiz Hameed had been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of the Officials Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to a person(s).

"During the process, involvement of Faiz Hameed in events related to creating agitation and unrest leading to multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated."

In August 2024, the ISPR said in a statement: “Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd)”.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action had been initiated against him under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, it added.

In addition, multiple instances of violation of the Act after retirement had also been established.

A press release issued by the ISI on Dec 10 said “Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law.”

HOUSING SOCIETY CASE

In April last, the Pakistan Army constituted a high-level committee, headed by a major general, to probe the allegations that Hameed had misused his authority. The allegations were levelled by the owner of the Top City housing society in a petition filed by him in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in November 2023.

The petitioner had alleged that his Top City office and house were raided at the behest of Faiz Hameed on May 12, 2017 and valuables including gold, diamonds and cash were seized from his house by the officials.

A court in Rawalpindi in March 2024 sent retired naib tehsildar Najaf Hameed, brother of Hameed, to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Najaf, along with co-accused persons, sought pre-arrest bail in the case registered with the Anti-Corruption Esta­b­l­i­shment (ACE) in Rawalpindi. The FIR alleged that former minister for mineral resources Hafiz Ammar Yasir acquired properties worth billions of rupees in the name of benamidars.

The apex court also ordered proper investigation to ascertain charges against Faiz Hameed.

FAIZABAD COMMISSION REPORT

The former ISI head has also been charged with participation in political activities and abuse of power on various occasions. His named also figured in the infamous Faizabad dharna when PTI was in power.

An inquiry commission probing the November 2017 Faizabad sit-in absolved former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, of the charges.

The three-member commission, set up on the order of the Supreme Court, issued its 149-page report.

According to sources, the commission cited various loopholes in the handling of the issue and drafted recommendations after evaluating the circumstances related to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's sit-in at Faizabad.

The report highlighted the role of the Islamabad police, the Ministry of Interior, the Punjab government, the ISI and the IB, and contained details of matters related to former law minister Zahid Hamid.