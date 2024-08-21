Faiz Hameed stayed in touch with Imran Khan through deputy superintendent: report

Retired Faiz Hameed was in communication with former PM Khan through jail deputy superintendent

Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 20:18:03 PKT

ISLAMAABD (Dunya News) – The latest information on Wednesday revealed that retired General Faiz Hameed was in contact with former prime minister Imran Khan through deputy superintendent jail.

Instead of using a latest android phone, the former spymaster was communicating with the former premier through an old phone.

The said phone was obtained from him when he was arrested on August 12. Two days after his arrest, deputy superintendent Muhammad Akram was also detained and a similar phone was also recovered from him.

Sources said the detained deputy superintendent could appear as witness in the proceedings of court martial against Faiz Hameed.