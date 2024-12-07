Teams formed to crack down on anti-state propaganda

Pakistan Pakistan Teams formed to crack down on anti-state propaganda

The teams will conduct raids and make arrests in any area across the country.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 12:05:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A decision has been made to crack down on those involved in propaganda against state and security institutions.

According to sources, it was decided to crack down on those engaged in anti-state propaganda.

Joint teams of security institutions and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime have been formed.

The teams will have powers of arrest and investigation at the federal and provincial levels. Teams will have support of PTA and relevant institutions.

The teams related to cybercrime will work under the federal government and have cyber security experts.

As per sources, the teams will conduct raids and make arrests in any area across the country.

Also read: Seven booked for anti-state propaganda on social media

FIRs against seven suspects involved in extremism, incitement and false statements were lodged on Friday.

The suspects were found involved in spreading false narrative and anti-state propaganda on social media.

