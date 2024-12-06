Seven booked for anti-state propaganda on social media

Legal action will be taken against the suspects after arresting them

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Crackdown on seven suspects involved in anti-state propaganda on social media has been initiated.

According to sources, FIRs against seven suspects involved in extremism, incitement and false statements have been registered.

The suspects were found involved in spreading false narrative and anti-state propaganda on social media.

Extremists belonging to Karachi are Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, Sheikh Muhammad Ahsan, Tariq Jameel, Syed Rizwan, Muhammad Ahmad and Babar Azeem.

They allegedly propagated hateful messages against the state through WhatsApp groups and X that led to registration of cases against them.



According to sources, legal action will be taken against the suspects after arresting them.

