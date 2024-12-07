JIT holds PTI leadership responsible for May 9 mayhem

ATC judge Arshad Javed conducted hearing into several cases related to May 9

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the May 9 vandalism on Saturday held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership responsible for the mayhem across the country following former premier Imran Khan’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9, 2023.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Arshad Javed conducted hearing into several cases related to May 9 riots.

According to the JIT report, the PTI leadership incited people to vandalism.

The report termed Azam Swati, Asad Umer and Hafiz Farhat Abbas responsible for the incidents that took place following the PTI founder’s arrest by the paramilitary forces.

The court rebuked the accused lawyers’ for not being ready for the arguments, contending “you were asking for the investigation earlier, now the investigation is completed but you aren’t arguing your case.”

In a seemingly displeased tone, the judge asked the PTI lawyers to suggest a date.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till Jan 14.

Lahore ATC indicts Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 20 others in May 9 case

It must be noted that the ATC had formally indicted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 20 other accused in the case related to the planning of the May 9 incidents on Nov 18.

The hearing took place in Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the court addressed the cases related to the incidents that occurred on May 9.

During the proceedings, ATC framed charges against Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, and other accused individuals in the case registered at Race Course Police Station. The court has also summoned witnesses for the next hearing.

On May 9 last year, following the arrest of Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case, PTI organised nationwide protests.

Subsequently, 1,900 individuals involved in clashes, vandalism, and arson across the country were arrested, and cases were registered against Imran Khan, party leaders, and workers.

