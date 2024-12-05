ATC Lahore issues arrest warrants of Aliya Hamza, other accused

The arrest warrants were issued after the accused failed to appear for their jail trial

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has issued arrest warrants for six individuals, including PTI leader Aliya Hamza, in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

The arrest warrants were issued after the accused failed to appear for their jail trial.

The hearing was held by ATC’s administrative judge, Manzar Ali Gill, who heard the petition regarding the absence of the accused from the trial.

In addition to Aliya Hamza, warrants were issued for Farhan Ghazi, Atif Munir, Safeer Kamal, Abbas Ali, and Imran.

The court ordered that the accused be arrested and presented in court by December 19.