LHC expresses displeasure over relaxation in market timings amid anti-smog measures

Justice Shahid Karim conducts hearing on plea to prevent smog

Updated On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 12:30:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed displeasure over relaxation in markets timing till 10pm amid anti-smog measures.

Justice Shahid Karim conducted the hearing on a plea seeking measures to prevent smog on Friday.

“How can you change the market timings without submitting any report in court,” Justice Karim asked the advocate general.

The court remarked that it seemed that the change in markets’ time had been made on the pressure of mafia.

"It's a very important issue and we cannot show any negligence in this regard," the court remarked.

The advocate general assured the court to address the issue.

The court directed the officials concerned to issue a tag after clearing the fitness certificate of a vehicle.

The services of Safe Cities Authority should also be sought in issuing the tag of fitness certificate, the court said.

Justice Shahid Karim also directed the officials to check the motorcycles and mini-loaders to mitigate the effects of smog in the city.

He also directed the officials to apprehend those involved in garbage burning.

Meanwhile, the court directed the LDA to allocate some area for the fruit and vegetable vendors in the city.