Smog alarm: LHC suggests extending winter vacation in educational institutions until Jan 10

Court also underscored urgency of regulating construction activities

Updated On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 17:23:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) suggested extending winter vacations in educational institutions until Jan 10, as part of measures to handle the worsening smog situation in the province.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the pleas to prevent smog, with Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq representing the government.

During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Commission reported the cutting of trees at a bus depot near Township, prompting Justice Karim's wrath.

The court had previously banned tree felling in such areas. Advocate General Ishaq clarified that the Forest Department had been informed about the presence of trees at the depot, and approval for cutting was sought from the Environmental Protection Authority.

However, the Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) was accused of carrying out the felling, a claim the PHA's lawyer refuted, stating the trees were merely trimmed. Justice Karim expressed dissatisfaction, questioning who authorized the action and demanding accountability. He warned that no tree-cutting, transplanting, or trimming could proceed without prior permission and directed the matter to be moved to the Chief Minister for action.

The court warned it would initiate criminal proceedings against the PHA if the issue remained unresolved.

The LHC also underscored the urgency of regulating construction activities and recommended limiting work to two or three days a week to mitigate smog.

Additionally, the court reiterated its directive to extend school holidays until January 10 to protect children from dangerous air quality, mirroring measures implemented last year. The court adjourned the hearing until December 6, seeking a detailed report on the tree-cutting incident and progress on smog control efforts.