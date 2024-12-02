Lahore continues to be world's most polluted city

The overall air pollution level in the city was recorded at 277

Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 09:26:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The intensity of smog in Lahore has not decreased, and the city continues to be ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world.

The overall air quality level in the city was recorded at 277, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) in DHA Phase 5 reaching 459.

In the US Consulate area, the AQI remained at 433, while in Gulberg, it was 416.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is no expectation of rain in Lahore today (Monday).

The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 13°C, with a maximum of 24°C.

Weather reports indicated that the wind speed in the city is recorded at 6 kilometers per hour, and humidity levels have risen to 81%.