Imran Khan arrested in seven more protest cases

The court sent Imran Khan to jail on judicial remand for all the cases.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested in seven more cases related to protests in Islamabad.

Imran Khan's arrest was made in cases registered related to protests on September 28, October 5, and November 24.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge, Amjad Ali Shah, conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail, where the court sent Imran Khan to jail on judicial remand for all the cases.

During the hearing, the prosecution did not request physical remand for Imran Khan in the seven new cases. In all of these cases, he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Investigation teams reached Adiala Jail to formally arrest Imran Khan.

Earlier, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted a five-day physical remand of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on November 21, which was further extended for six more days, in connection with the September 28 vandalism case.