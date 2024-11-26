ATC grants six-day remand of Imran Khan on public incitement charges

Pakistan Pakistan ATC grants six-day remand of Imran Khan on public incitement charges

Judge Amjad Ali Shah directs authorities to present him before the court on Dec 2

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 18:09:12 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court has extended physical remand of PTI founder Imran Khan by six days in the case related to inciting workers to violence.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah directed the authorities to produce the former prime minister before the court on Dec 2.

Public Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that Khan’s lack of cooperation was hindering the investigation.

The case was filed at the New Town police station, Rawalpindi, on Sept 28, accusing him of inciting workers for violent protests.

Read more: Investigation into Imran Khan's role in Liaquat Bagh protest case enters second phase

The prosecution requested a 15-day remand extension, citing the need for further investigation and the collection of evidences, including records of meeting held with Imran Khan in jail.