Investigation into Imran Khan's role in Liaquat Bagh protest case enters second phase

The team has prepared over 15 questions for Khan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The second phase of the investigation into the Liaquat Bagh protest case involving PTI founder Imran Khan has begun.

According to sources, today marks the third day of Imran Khan's physical remand. His cell at Adiala Jail has been declared as part of the New Town Police Station, and security of the cell is under the control of the Rawalpindi Police.

Sources within the jail revealed that a team led by SP Rawalpindi Raja Haseeb, along with DSP Legal Raja Inayat and Inspector Rashid Kiyani, arrived at Adiala Jail for the investigation.

The team has prepared over 15 questions for Khan, which were based on the interrogations of 23 previously arrested and judicially remanded suspects in relation to the case.

The investigation team has also gathered records of individuals who have met Imran Khan in jail and in the court room.

Additionally, they have collected speeches by PTI leaders and social media posts, as well as CCTV footage related to the case.

The team is likely to question Khan about his call on September 28, which led to violent protests in Rawalpindi.

They are expected to ask for his stance on the violent demonstrations organised by local PTI leaders like Simabiah Tahir, and what his position was on accusations of inciting violence.

Furthermore, the investigators will likely ask Khan about his communication with certain individuals and whether he encouraged his party workers to break the law, including inciting protests in violation of Section 144.