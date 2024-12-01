Deputy PM Dar to represent Pakistan at ECO meeting in Iran tomorrow

Ishaq Dar will reiterate Pakistan's commitment to ECO charter

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will leave for Iran tomorrow to attend 28th meeting of Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization.

In his address at the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan's commitment to ECO charter and highlight potential of greater connectivity in region through development of rail and road networks, liberalization of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures.

Ishaq Dar will also reiterate Pakistan's concerns over hostilities in the Middle East, endangering the regional peace and security. He will sign the Charter for ECO Clean Energy Center.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.