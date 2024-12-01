Eight terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in KP operations: ISPR

The terrorists were involved in multiple attacks targeting security forces and innocent civilians.

Updated On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 17:22:54 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The security forces eliminated eight terrorists, while two soldiers embraced martyrdom in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the ISPR.

Military’s media wing said, “Between Nov 29 and Dec 1, security forces conducted two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 8 terrorists. However, a captain and a soldier embraced martyrdom during these operations.”

The first intelligence-based operation targeted a terrorist hideout in Baka Khel, Bannu. Five terrorists were killed and 9 injured. During the operation, 29-year-old Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain from Jhang displayed exceptional bravery and embraced martyrdom.

The second operation in Shagai, Khyber, resulted in the elimination of three terrorists and the arrest of two. Amid intense gunfire, 25-year-old Captain Muhammad Zohaibuddin from Lahore led his team valiantly and embraced martyrdom.

A clearance operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats.

ISPR reaffirmed the armed forces' commitment to eradicating terrorism and hailed the sacrifices of these brave soldiers as a testament to their resolve.

