CM Gandapur claims improved law, order in KP

Gandapur announces Rs1 billion in additional funding for the CTD

Updated On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 18:29:40 PKT

PESHAWER (Dunua News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed that law and order situation has significantly improved under his government.

Adressing a press confrernce at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) headquarters in Peshawer, the CM dismissed claims by the prime minister about the CTD’s inactivity, asserting it is a stable institution with 16 operational stations that have thwarted thousands of terror actives.

He highlighted enhaced procecution efforts, the establishment of special cells for detainees, and plans to recruit more staff.

Gandapur announced Rs1 billion in additional funding for the CTD, and financial allocation for sniper kits and other equipmenmts.

He also revealed an increase in police recruitment quotas from 5 percent to over 12 percent with housing plots also allocated to the families of martyrs.