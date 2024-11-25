Dar meets Belarusian counterpart, discusses regional issues

Dar meets Belarusian counterpart, discusses regional issues

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 14:25:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday met his Belarusian counterpart Maxim Reznikov and discussed regional issues with him.

Dar warmly welcomed Reznikov and his delegation when they arrived at the Foreign Office.

Later, they discussed bilateral and regional issues during their meeting.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will reach Islamabad on Monday on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Foreign Office in a statement said the President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding will also be signed during the visit.