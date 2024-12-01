Tarar says Murad Saeed hiding in KP CM House after Nov 24 protest

He made these remarks while addressing a presser in the capital

Updated On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 18:57:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's protests in the capital, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday the miscreants involved in 'November 24 violence' would face the music.

The minister said Murad Saeed had taken refuge in CM House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after he led unruly PTI crowds towards the D-Chowk to attack on the capital.

He made these remarks while addressing a presser in the capital. He was flanked by Inspector General of police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi and Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha. He said the PTI used propaganda tools to save face after its failure to gather crowd for its protests.

He said according to secret reports, it was disclosed that the PTI would resort to violence in the disguise of protest.

“Has anyone even seen weapons in the hands of peaceful protest anywhere in the world?” he questioned. In those protests, 37 Afghan nationals were also part of the PTI.

Tarar also said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also rejected the PTI’s so-called call for freedom because they did not believe in the politics of chaos.

Also, Secretary interior said the security institutions played a careful role while dealing with violent protestors.



