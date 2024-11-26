Bushra Bibi reaches Islamabad with mission to kill people: Info Minister

Tarar questioned who would be held accountable for blood of martyred personnel

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said that Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi reached Islamabad with a mission to kill people.

The minister advised her to refrain from the bloodshed.

Talking to the media, the minister said that other people's children were placed on the frontline. He noted that Bush Bibi should come forward to face the circumstances.

"Bushra Bibi is hiding behind others, using the children of ordinary citizens as a shield," Tarar said, adding that she should step forward herself. “Bring Qasim and Salman to the front line if you believe in what you're doing," he said.

The minister questioned who would be held accountable for the blood of martyred Rangers personnel. "Our commitment to Pakistan remains unwavering," he stressed. "But it is clear that the goal here is to spread chaos throughout the country. While the state is exercising patience, it will not allow this plan of destruction to succeed.”

He accused Bushra Bibi and her supporters of attempting to play politics over “dead bodies” and called her out for allegedly hiding behind mercenaries and foreign nationals.

Tarar further cautioned against attempts to disrupt the visit of the President of Belarus, terming it an effort to tarnish the country's image. “We will not allow anyone to undermine peace in the city. Those arrested have confessed to receiving financial incentives.

There is still time to stop this madness and turn back. Once the state's patience is finished, the consequences will be alarming,” he warned.

The minister concluded by reiterating the government’s resolve to maintain order and protect the nation from any attempt to destabilise it.



