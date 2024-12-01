President, PM extend felicitations to Dunya News on 16th anniversary

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend felicitations to Dunya News on 16th anniversary

01 Dec 2024 00:13:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended felicitations to Dunya News Network on its 16th anniversary.

The president said that he congratulates Dunya News and its team on successfully completing its 16-year journey. He added that the network has earned a prominent place in Pakistan's media landscape.

According to a statement, President added said in a message that Dunya TV has been providing authentic news and top analysis to the public for 16 years in a record time.

It was added that the network’s role in current affairs, public and domestic issues and international news has been appreciable.

In his message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said he congratulates Dunya TV on completing its 16-year journey. He said the network has maintained journalistic values by providing positive reporting.

The premier said Dunya TV has also played a crucial role in delivering authentic news to the public.