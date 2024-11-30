Bilawal urges all stakeholders to play role in achieving political stability

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday urged all the stakeholders to play their role in achieving political stability in the country.

He was addressing the PPP’s workers through video link on party’s 57th Foundation Day.

“The opposition is impediment in the way of political stability in the country. It is not politics what happened on May 9,” said the PPP chairman.

He added that PPP wanted political stability in Pakistan and both the government and opposition should play their role in it.

Earlier, Bilawal cordially congratulated party workers on the Foundation Day, celebrating 57 years of unwavering commitment to establish democracy, rule of law and empowering people.

