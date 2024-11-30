PPP celebrates 57th Foundation Day

Pakistan Pakistan PPP celebrates 57th Foundation Day

PPP chairman recalls PPP’s decisive role in shaping Pakistan’s history

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 10:31:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will celebrate its 57th Foundation Day today (Saturday) with customary zeal and fervour.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has cordially congratulated party workers on the Foundation Day, celebrating 57 years of unwavering commitment to establish democracy, rule of law and empowering people.

In a statement on the Foundation Day, Bilawal highlighted the longstanding legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who founded the PPP on November 30, 1967 in Lahore at the residence of the prominent progressive leader Khurshid Hassan Mir, with a vision of establishing an inclusive society rooted in equality, human rights and economic prosperity while also paying tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who championed democracy with unmatched bravery and courage.

The PPP chairman recalled the PPP’s decisive role in shaping Pakistan’s history under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who helped draft the Constitution of Pakistan in 1973.

“It was also Quaid-e-Awam who initiated Pakistan’s nuclear program, cementing the country’s defence capabilities. The PPP pioneered groundbreaking reforms in land redistribution, labour rights and education, laying the foundation for social progress. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation, not only strengthened democracy but also empowered women, advanced social welfare and led efforts in developing cruise missile technology,” he said.

“The PPP has always been the voice of the marginalised, the defender of workers and peasants rights, and a staunch advocate for the empowerment of women and minorities. Since its inception, the PPP has remained steadfast in its mission to create a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

“As we celebrate this historic day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the party’s principles and work tirelessly for the welfare of the people. Together, we will fulfil the vision of a democratic and inclusive Pakistan,” the chairman PPP maintained.

