Barbarism at D-Chowk to haunt government in days to come: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said that the government wrote another chapter of barbarism at D-Chowk by launching an operation against the PTI workers.

“The incident of D-Chowk will haunt the fake government in days to come just like the Model Town carnage,” said Barrister Saif in a statement.

He added that it was a victory for the PTI the way our workers faced the brutality of the government with bravery.

According to Barrister Saif, bullets were fired on the unarmed PTI workers at D-Chowk.

“Imran Khan still rules the hearts of millions of Pakistanis despite this brutality and massacre,” he added.

Barrister Saif said that the PTI should convene the sessions of National Assembly and Senate to discuss the ongoing situation.

He said that the session of KP Assembly was also being summoned soon.

Earlier on Tuesday night, teams of Punjab police, Rangers and ATS commandoes launched a grand operation to disperse the PTI protesters from Blue Area and arrested 450 activists. But, Bushra Bibi and Gandapur managed to escape arrest.

More than 1,500 law enforcers took part in the operation and used tear gas against the protesters to disperse them.

They arrested more than 450 activists amid reports of clashes.

The forces personnel also fixed containers earlier removed by the PTI workers. The container, which was being used by the PTI leaders, reportedly caught a fire during the operation.

According to the security sources, the law enforcers vacated Blue Area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of Gandapur and Bushra Bibi.