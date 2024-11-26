Bushra Bibi insisted on D-Chowk protest: Barrister Saif

Says the release of our chairman must follow due legal process

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Saif, revealed the administration had suggested holding the rally on the outskirts of Islamabad, the proposal that PTI founder Imran khan had initially agreed to.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he explained that while the party’s announcement focused on D-Chowk, the administration had not granted permission for the venue.

The suggestion to hold the rally on the city’s outskirt was taken to the PTI chairman and he consented. However, the proposal was later rejected by the party members.

He disclosed Bushra Bibi insisted on holding the protest at D-Chowk.

“The release of our chairman must follow due legal process, but the government is influencing these cases unlawfully,” Saif asserted, reiterating that the protests are against the misuse of law to target the PTI leadership.

