Rangers push back PTI supporters from D-Chowk

Pakistan Pakistan Rangers push back PTI supporters from D-Chowk

It emerged that Rangers reclaimed the control of D-Chowk

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 22:59:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Rangers personnel have pushed back the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters from D-Chowk, Dunya News reported.

It emerged that Rangers reclaimed the control of D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, the protesters, splintered into several groups, were present on various sites of the capital.

Also, the police and PTI supporters clashed with each other. In view of this situation, security had been upgraded in the area.

Earlier, it was reported that the PTI activists, led by party founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on Tuesday reached D-Chowk after removing obstacles on the way.

Speaking to a charged gathering, Bushra Bibi reiterated that she would lead the movement for Imran Khan's release from the front. She said she would be the last woman to leave the venue.

Ali Amin Gandapur also motivated the gathering near D-Chowk to stay put till achieving the objective.