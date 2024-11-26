Funeral prayers of three security personnel offered in Rawalpindi

Bodies of martyred sent to their native areas

Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 19:50:09 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The funeral prayers of three security personnel, who embraced martyrdom during the ongoing protests in the capital, were offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS General Syed Asim Munir attended the funeral.

The ISPR said three security personnel were martyred in a protest in Islamabad. The bodies of the martyred had been sent to their native areas where they would be buried with full military honour.

Among the martyred included Naik Muhammad Ramzan Shaheed (age; 47 years, resident of District Karak), Sepoy Gulfam Khan Shaheed (age; 29 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) and Sepoy Shah Nawaz Shaheed (age; 33 years, resident of District Sibi).

“Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed for achieving vested political purposes. The entire nation pays homage to the martyred Rangers soldiers and all those police officials who have embraced shahadat and those who are injured during these riots”, PM said.