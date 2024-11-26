Four Rangers, two police officials martyred in clashes with PTI protesters

Five other Rangers and police personnel suffer critical injuries in incidents

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – At least four Rangers personnel were martyred when miscreants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally ploughed a vehicle into them in Islamabad in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The incident occurred at the Srinagar Highway where the driver rammed his vehicle into Rangers officials who were on duty to maintain law and order during PTI’s protest march on D-Chowk.

Five other Rangers and police personnel suffered critical injuries in the incident.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari earlier addressed a press conference in Lahore and said a policeman was martyred and 70 others suffered injuries during clashes with the PTI protesters.

She said the martyred official was identified as constable Mubashir. Constable Wajid was shot in the neck near Kati Pahari.

Reports suggest the condition of 45 policemen is critical.

She held Bushra Bibi responsible for clashes as “she is inciting the KP people”. She questioned why the children of PTI’s founder and Bushra Bibi had not joined the protests.

She said the PTI wanted [another] May 9 and was “doing politics over dead bodies".