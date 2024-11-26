Barrister Gohar appeals to workers to remain peaceful

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appealed to the party workers and supporters to remain peaceful during the protest in Islamabad.

Taking to social networking site X, Gohar said that he appealed to all the PTI workers and supporters to remain calm in their struggle.

Barrister Gohar said that he wanted to tell you all that they were very hopeful for the early release of the PTI founder. "We demand the government to refrain from filing cases against innocent people," the PTI chairman said.

Earlier, the PTI activists, led by party founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, reached D-Chowk after removing obstacles on the way.

The caravans reached Zero Point on the main Islamabad-Srinagar Highway where they clashed with law-enforcement officials when they were stopped from marching further.

Police fired tear gas shells on marchers to disperse them. The protesters, in retaliation, pelted police personnel with stones.

The boundaries of Red Zone begin beyond Zero Point, where military personnel have been deployed.