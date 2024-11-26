US supports right of people to peaceful protest in Pakistan: State Dept

Matthew Miller said we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

Published On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 06:15:54 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday said that the United States supports the right of Pakistani people to protest peacefully.

Briefing the media in Washington, Matthew Miller said that in Pakistan and around the world, we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

“We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to ensure respect for Pakistan’s laws and constitution, as they work to maintain law and order,” he said.

