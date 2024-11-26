Barrister Gohar meets Imran Khan second time in a day, no announcement yet

The PTI leaders arrived at the prison at around midnight and remained with Imran Khan for 40 minutes

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Shibli Faraz and Asad Qaisar met party’s founder Imran Khan in Adila Jail on Monday night to “chalk out strategy for the ongoing final march.”

The PTI leaders arrived at the prison at around midnight and, according to sources, remained with Imran Khan for 40 minutes.

Sources said they discussed the current situation and Barrister Gohar briefed him on “offers” of the government to hold rally and protest sit-in at another place instead of D Chowk. Later, Imran Khan recorded a video message for the party leadership and workers, they added.

It is learnt that Barrister Gohar and Asad later met Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur. There’s, however, no word from the leadership on the message given by Imran Khan yet. But there is likelihood of an announcement soon.

According to sources, one of the government’s proposals has been agreed upon in Imran Khan’s video message.

Earlier in the day, Barrister Gohar met Imran in Adiala Jail and told media that there “is no going back” from the “final protest call.

