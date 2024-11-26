PTI granted permission to hold sit-in in Sangjani: Mohsin Naqvi

Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 03:03:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was granted permission to hold their sit-in protest in Sangjani area near Islamabad. However, we are waiting response from the PTI leadership.

Addressing a press conference at the D-Chowk, Mohsin Naqvi said that no political party will be allowed to stage protest at D-Chowk, and if we have to impose curfew to prevent them to hold protest, we will also take this step.

Interior Minister made it clear that the government would not allow anyone to hold protest or rallies in the federal capital. He said protecting the lives and properties of citizens is the government’s foremost priority.

He warned the PTI workers and leadership not to cross red line and added that any violence will be dealt with iron hands.

