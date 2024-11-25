PTI convoys close in on Islamabad despite police crackdown

Sheikh Waqas Akram has confirmed that Bushra Bibi is also part of the PTI protest convoy

Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 11:03:04 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) main convoy from Peshawar, led by Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, reached Hazro Interchange on Sunday night en route to Islamabad for a protest.

The convoy reached Hasan Abdal via Attock. When the convoy entered the Punjab, police fired tear gas shells at the Attock Bridge, Chhich Interchange and Ghazi Barotha Canal.

Police also fired tear gas at the participants of the convoy coming from Haripur, led by Opposition Leader in the National Asembly Omar Ayub, at the Attock Bridge. The participants set fire to the green belt around it and a Suzuki vehicle parked on the Ghazi Bridge. Later, police also fired tear gas when the convoy reached Taxila check post. But, the police had to retreat due to the advance of the PTI workers.

The PTI convoy led by Taimur Masood from Taxila also joined Omar Ayub's convoy at the check post.

Later, Gandapur and Bushra Bibi addressed the party workers and said the protest would continue till the release of Imran Khan.

Earlier on Sunday, the district administration sealed major routes to Islamabad. Key roads leading to the capital have been blocked with containers, including Srinagar Highway at Zero Point and Expressway near Khanna Pul.

It may be recalled that the police had earlier said that the road leading to Islamabad airport was open. But, later they denied access to the airport and Faizabad to Islamabad routes was also cut off, leaving commuters stranded.

SHEIKH WAQAS CONFIRMS BUSHRA BIBI'S PARTICIPATION

Meanwhile, Sheikh Waqas Akram rejected the news of conflict between Gandapur and Bushra Bibi and confirmed that the former first lady was also part of the PTI protest convoy from Peshawar, and traveling in a separate vehicle.

In a post on social media website X, he wrote that the convoy, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has already set off towards Islamabad.

He added that Bushra Bibi, traveling alongside party workers, could not leave workers alone at this crucial moment. She emphasised that if PTI expected families to join the workers in the protest, then Imran Khan's family would be the first to lead by example.

According to Akram, she expressed the confidence that under Imran Khan’s leadership, the goals of the march would be successfully achieved.

Additional convoys from other regions are expected to join Gandapur in Swabi, after which the combined convoys will head towards Islamabad under Gandapur's leadership.

As the convoys move toward the capital, security has been heightened in Islamabad in preparation for the protest.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed today (Monday) due to protests organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision to close the schools and universities was made in light of the current situation, and it applied to all educational institutions in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

According to a notification of International Islamic University, Islamabad, the institution will remain closed today.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Murree announced that all educational institutions in the district will also remain closed today due to the ongoing circumstances.

In Bahawalpur, the Islamia University has postponed exams scheduled for today and tomorrow.

According to the university's spokesperson, the exams will now be held on December 2 and 3, while classes will proceed as usual today and tomorrow.

LAHORE RE-OPENED

Meanwhile, the traffic police in Lahore on Monday announced that all entrance and exit roads to the city are open.

A spokesman for the traffic police said traffic is entering and exiting the city from Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, and Sagian Bridge as usual.

Traffic from Thokar Niaz Baig is allowed in all directions, including Multan Road. Similarly, there is no blockade on Raiwind Road, Ferozepur Road and Gajumta, the spokesman added.

CAPITAL SEALED

Reuters adds: Pakistan's capital was put under a security lockdown on Sunday ahead of protests by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for his release.

Highways leading to Islamabad through which supporters of Khan, led by members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, are expected to approach the city and gather near the parliament, have been blocked.

Most major roads of the city have also been blocked by the government with shipping containers and large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in riot gear, while mobile phone services have been suspended.

Gatherings of any sort have been banned under legal provisions, the Islamabad police said in a statement.

Global internet watchdog NetBlocks said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that live metrics showed WhatsApp messaging services had been restricted ahead of the protests.

A key Khan aid, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and is expected to lead the largest convoy into Islamabad, called on people to gather near the entrance of the city's red zone, known as "D Chowk".

Islamabad's red zone houses the country's parliament building, important government installations, as well as embassies and foreign institutions' offices.

"Khan has called on us to remain there till all our demands are met," he said in a video message on Saturday.

The PTI's demands include the release of all its leaders, including Khan, as well as the resignation of the current government due to what it says was a rigged election this year.

Khan has been in jail since August last year and, since being voted out of power by parliament in 2022, faces a number of charges ranging from corruption to instigation of violence.

He and his party deny all the charges.

"These constant protests are destroying the economy and creating instability ... we want the political leadership to sit together and resolve these matters," Muhammad Asif, 35, a resident of Islamabad said in front of a closed market.

The last protest in Islamabad by PTI in early October turned violent with one policeman killed, dozens of security personnel injured and protesters arrested. Both sides accused the other of instigating the clashes.

Crackdown on PTI workers, 60 held in Faizabad

Rawalpindi police clashed with PTI workers at IJ Principal Road, arresting around 60 participants after baton charges. Officials claim 100-150 PTI workers were dispersed at the site.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders allege that 490 workers and leaders have been arrested across Punjab, with 100 reported missing.

Punjab-KP Border sealed

To stop convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Attock-Khurd border has been fully sealed, with checkpoints set up. Security forces have been equipped with tear gas shells, helmets, and batons.

Similarly, access to roads in Jhelum, Faisalabad, and other regions has been blocked, paralyzing travel between provinces.

Federal ministers react

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif criticised PTI’s tactics, accusing them of seeking “politics of bloodshed” and warning of strict governmental action.

Information Minister Atta Tarar echoed the sentiment, asserting that anyone joining the protest in Islamabad would face arrest.

PTI leadership holds firm

PTI Chairman’s legal team emphasized that only Imran Khan can withdraw the protest call. The party remains resolute, despite government warnings and legal orders to halt the demonstration.

This escalating standoff has brought the twin cities to a standstill, with both sides bracing for a potential showdown.

