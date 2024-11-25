It is final call from Imran Khan, says Barrister Gohar

Barrister Gohar and Barrister Saif met Imran Khan in Adiala Jail for consultation on protest call

Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 15:52:04 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday declared the protest call “final” after meeting with party’s founder Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar and spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif held an hour-and-a-half-long meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail for consultation on the protest call in Islamabad.

Later, talking informally to a journalist while travelling in his car, Barrister Gohar said that “it is final call. It will not be called off.”

The journalist asked about negotiations [with government], to which he said “we will tell you about it soon. Yes, they are going on.”

The PTI workers from all over the country on November 24 started journey towards capital Islamabad’s D Chowk on the protest call given by Imran Khan. A PTI convoy left Swabi for Islamabad yesterday under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi and is reportedly reached the fringes of Islamabad.