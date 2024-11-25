Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, others booked in Nov 24 protest cases

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, others booked in Nov 24 protest cases

An FIR states that protesters damaged government motorcycles and vehicles

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 12:28:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Cases have been registered against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, former president Dr Arif Alvi, and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over alleged violent protests on Nov 24.

According to sources, the first case was filed at the Taxila police station under anti-terrorism laws.

The case named opposition leader Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Aleema Khan, Azam Swati, Taimoor Masood, Shehryar Riaz, and over 300 local leaders and workers.

The FIR stated that protesters damaged government motorcycles and vehicles, abducted and tortured a police driver, and then released him.

It also claimed that Imran Khan instructed party leaders to launch a march on Islamabad from Adiala Jail.

Case included charges of obstructing government work, violating Section 144, and damaging both public and private property, as well as blocking roads by gathering large crowds.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, a case was filed at the Ghulam Muhammadabad police station against Imran Khan and 45 others under anti-terrorism Section 7 and 13 other provisions.

Police reported that 35 individuals were arrested in connection with charges of damaging property and attacking police officers.

On Nov 24, PTI convoys, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur, departed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Islamabad.

As they entered Punjab, clashes broke out between the protesters and police, with PTI workers throwing stones at police, leading to shelling.