Bajwa declares allegations of Bushra Bibi baseless

I didn’t receive any call after the visit of Saudi Arabia: Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa rejected the allegations of PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.

Bajwa termed the allegations of former first lady as fabricated and baseless.

Bushra Bibi claimed on Thursday that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Medina, "calls began pouring in for retired Gen Bajwa, questioning the choice of bringing him into leadership."

In a video message posted on X, Bushra Bibi said former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was told, "Who have you brought? We don’t want such individuals. We are working to end Shariah, and you have brought someone advocating for it."

Gen (retd) Bajwa said that he didn’t receive any such calls after the visit of Saudi Arabia.

“Bushra Bibi is telling a lie. I didn’t receive any call,” said Gen (retd) Bajwa in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi also dismissed the allegations made by Bushra Bibi as mere fabrications. “I was personally present during the PTI founder's visit of Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that there was no call received after the trip.

Our delegation got lot of respect during the tour of Saudi Arabia, he added.

Ashrafi said that then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present during the visit and he didn’t receive any call.