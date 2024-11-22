Bushra Bibi's non-bailable arrest warrant issued in £190m reference

Court issued arrest warrant for continuous absence from case hearing

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - PTI founder Imran Khan’s spouse, Bushra Bibi’s non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued in the £190 million pounds reference.

The case hearing was held in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail today.

Bushra Bibi couldn’t appear before the court for case hearing and filed an application for exemption from the appearance on medical grounds.

The court issued the non-bailable arrest warrant against Bushra Bibi for failing to appear before the court continuously.

The hearing on the reference adjourned until November 26.

During the last hearing, Islamabad’s Accountability Court adjourned the hearing of the £190 million reference by accepting Bushra Bibi’s application for exemption from appearance.

