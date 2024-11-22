Imran Khan's release order issued in Toshakhana-II case

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan's release order issued in Toshakhana-II case

Special Central Judge Shahrukh Arjumand issued the release order

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 15:01:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran khan’s release order has been issued in the Toshakhana-II case.

Special Central Judge Shahrukh Arjumand issued the release order for Imran Khan.

The court order stated that Imran Khan’s bail had been approved by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and since he was not wanted in any other case, he must be released.

Tariq Noon and Raja Ghulam Sajjad paid the surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Wednesday accepted the bail plea of Imran Khan in Toshakhana-II case against Rs1 million surety bond each.

Read more: Will Imran walk free after getting bail in new Toshakhana case?

