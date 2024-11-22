Is Hamza going to get coveted position in govt?

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz is likely to get a key position in the government.

Sources say Hamza is likely to be appointed chairman of the Public Affairs Unit which will have its set-up in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

“He will look after key affairs in Islamabad and enjoy the status of federal minister,” say sources.

They say the main office will be set up on the first floor of the PM Secretariat and all provinces also have offices.

Hamza, who remained chief minister of Punjab, will undertake visits to provinces for coordination and ensuring better governance.

The state guest house in Lahore will be declared provincial office of the chairman, believe sources.

Hamza is currently serving as MNA from one of the constituencies of Lahore.

He is also the vice president of PML-N.