Hamza Shehbaz likely to get important position in Centre

State-of-the-art office prepared in the State Guest House

Updated On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 17:46:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hamza Shehbaz is likely to be given an important position in the federal government.

Sources said a state-of-the-art office had been prepared in the State Guest House in Lahore besides special protocol and staff would also be made available for him.

Hamza, son of PM Shehbaz, is being reactivated in the politics to eliminate the sense of deprivation in his colleague and people of his constituency.

The former Punjab CM is likely to be given key position to discharge affairs in the federal government’s domain to work for party workers on priority basis.