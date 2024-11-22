Mohsin Naqvi announces Rs500m for National Police Academy

Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 14:18:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced Rs500 million for National Police Academy.

He was addressing the passing-out parade at the National Police Academy in Islamabad on Friday.

Mohsin Naqvi said that it is the responsibility of the police to serve the people and treat them with dignity.

The interior minister emphasised the importance of police in addressing the problems of the public.

He vowed to transform the National Police Academy into a world-class institution, equipped with the latest facilities.

He mentioned that a task force has also been established for this purpose.

“I want the National Police Academy to work just like the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul,” said Naqvi.

He said that qualified and professional officers would be deputed in this academy with special allowances.

The interior minister also congratulated the officers for passing out from the academy.