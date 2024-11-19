Mohsin Naqvi meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman, discusses national issues

Pakistan Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman, discusses national issues

Naqvi thanked Fazlur Rehman for his role in the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 10:14:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, inquired about his well-being, and expressed best wishes.

During the meeting at Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence, they discussed matters of mutual interest and the overall situation of the country.

The Interior Minister also thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his historic role in the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment.

Minister Naqvi acknowledged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has always prioritised Pakistan’s interests, to which the JUI-F leader responded that their primary focus remained the welfare of Pakistan and its people.