Bushra Bibi alleges pressure on Bajwa after Imran Khan's Saudi Arabia visit

Pakistan Pakistan Bushra Bibi alleges pressure on Bajwa after Imran Khan's Saudi Arabia visit

Says the protest date will not change unless Imran Khan himself announces it

Topline Bushra Bibi's allegation against Saudi Arabia ruffles feathers

Govt says these are mere allegations meant to sabotage ties

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 11:10:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's allegation about Saudi Arabia's role in the PTI government's ouster has raised eyebrows.

Bushra Bibi claimed on Thursday that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Medina, "calls began pouring in for retired Gen Bajwa, questioning the choice of bringing him into leadership."

In a video message posted on X, Bushra Bibi said former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was told, "Who have you brought? We don’t want such individuals. We are working to end Shariah, and you have brought someone advocating for it."

She added that since then, baseless propaganda was launched against them, including accusations against her and labelling Imran Khan a "Jewish agent".

PROTEST AT ALL COST

Regarding the Nov 24 protest, Bushra Bibi reiterated that Imran Khan had called upon the entire nation to participate. She firmly stated, "The date will not change unless Imran Khan himself announces it."

Bushra Bibi emphasised that no one could legally prevent peaceful protests and assured (detractors) that the PTI founder would not seek revenge upon his release.

GOVT RESPONDS TO ALLEGATION

Political leaders from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) condemned Bushra Bibi’s statement about Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in removing Imran Khan from power.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, while condemning Bushra Bibi’s allegations against Saudi Arabia, said that targeting a friendly country like Saudi Arabia for political gains was regrettable and asked all the political forces to refrain from compromising foreign policy of Pakistan.

Reacting to the remarks of Bushra Bibi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the former first lady arranged the marriage ceremony of her daughter in the same country she was accusing of being involved in her husband’s ouster from power.

He said the gifts given by Saudi Arabia to PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were sold in the black market.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi dismissed the allegations made by Bushra Bibi as mere fabrications. “I was personally present during the PTI founder's visit,” he stated, adding that there was no call received during the trip.

Ashrafi further clarified that then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present during the visit. He emphasised that neither Pakistan nor Saudi Arabia had tilted from their firm stance on the Palestine issue.

