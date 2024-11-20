Warrior-VIII: Pak-China joint anti-terrorism exercise kicks off

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 18:30:51 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The opening ceremony of joint exercise ‘Warrior-VIII’ between Pakistan Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army of China was conducted at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi, on Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said three weeks long exercise in counter terrorism domain is eighth in the series of bilateral exercise being conducted annually

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the iron clad brothers.

Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, HI (M), Commander Rawalpindi Corps graced the occasion as chief guest.

Last month a two-week long Pakistan-Russia joint counter terrorism exercise Druzhba-VII concluded at NCTC, Pabbi.

Two weeks long exercise commenced on October 13th in which Special Forces of Pakistan Army and 54 all ranks from Russian Army participated in the drill, ISPR had said.

Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah was chief guest on the closing ceremony. Russian Ambassador, Albert P. Khorev had also witnessed the ceremony.

The troops displayed highest standards of professionalism during the conduct of exercise. The exercise was aimed at refining drills, procedures and techniques, besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries.

