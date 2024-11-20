Will Imran walk free after getting bail in new Toshakhana case?

A litany of cases still pending against the incarcerated PTI founder

Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 17:59:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a big sigh of relief for the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and just days ahead of its another rally, the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in the new Toshakhana case.

But, can he breathe easy and come out of prison after this much big day? He may well not as there are many cases still against him.

According to a report submitted by the Punjab Inspector General to the Lahore High Court, the PTI founder would remain incarcerated after this bail.

It was mentioned in the report that the Punjab police filed 54 cases against Imran Khan. OF these, 21 cases are in Lahore. While 19, one, seven and five cases apiece are still pending against him in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura, respectively.

The court ordered Khan to submit two surety bond of Rs1m each and directed him to appear in trial court. The judge ordered the jail authorities to set the PTI founder at liberty.

During the course of hearing, the FIA prosecutor said the media would exonerate the PTI founder even before the court verdict. The judge asked the officer to keep himself aloof from media.