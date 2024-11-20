'Typographical error' led to misunderstanding about VPN use: CII

Modern tools must align with societal principles, says Dr Raghib Naeemi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Raghib Naeemi has once again made it clear that a "typographical error in an official statement led to misunderstanding regarding the council's position on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)."

Addressing a press conference following a meeting held to deliberate on the ethical use of social media, Dr Naeemi, along with Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, emphasised that social media should serve as a platform to promote Islamic values and ensure national security and integrity.

"It must not be misused for blasphemy, sectarianism, or extremist activities," he asserted.

Dr Naeemi elaborated that while VPNs and similar technologies were not inherently un-Islamic, their usage must conform to ethical and lawful guidelines. "The use of registered VPNs is permissible under Shariah," he clarified.

Referring to Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to information, Dr Naeemi stressed the importance of harnessing modern technology positively. "It is impractical to reject modern tools, but their use must align with societal and religious principles," he said.

The council also resolved to consult technical experts on the matter to formulate comprehensive guidelines. Dr Naeemi explained that an error in drafting had contributed to the confusion surrounding the council's stance on VPNs.

A few days earlier, Dr Naeemi cleared the air about a recently-issued fatwa (religious decree) declaring the use of VPN un-Islamic.

Appearing in a private news outlet programme, Dr Naeemi said no matter VPNs were registered or not, statements ‘against national security’ and 'character assassination of a person' were against Islamic jurisprudence.

He said, “Whether it is a registered VPN or unregistered, if attempts are made to access indecent or immoral sites, character assassination is done, statements are being made against national security, or if various incidents of religious blasphemy are being spread through it, then [using] it would be totally un-Islamic.”

“However, if it is being used for education, communication, or conveying positive messages, then no harm is being considered in that,” he clarified.

