PPP formally seeks PAC chairmanship

Pakistan Pakistan PPP formally seeks PAC chairmanship

PPP formally seeks chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 17:23:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has officially demanded the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla wrote to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, urging him a meeting on the requisition submitted by the 11 PAC members.

The PPP hinted at convening the session independently if the speaker delays.

Mandviwalla requested the speaker’s support, suggesting members elect an interim chairman until a permanent one is chosen.

Meanwhile, the PTI insists on Sheikh Waqas Akram for the role.

The PML-N has signaled support for the PPP’s claim, prolonging the PCA’s leadership stalemate since March.

