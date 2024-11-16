Lockdown in Lahore and Multan as govt declares 'all-out war' against smog

All educational institutions in Lahore and Multan will remain closed for the next few days

Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 12:47:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Smog continues to have debilitating effects on health and routine activities of people in several parts of the country.

Lahore remained one of the worst polluted cities with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 766 on Saturday.

Lahore’s DHA area had AQI of 1,324, Gulberg’s Maratab Ali Road (1,210) and Ghazi Road Interchange (850).

LOCKDOWN IN LAHORE, MULTAN

All educational institutions in Lahore and Multan will remain closed for the next few days, with instructions about arrangements for online classes.

There is ban on construction in the two cities. Besides, markets, except those dealing in essentials, will be closed at 8pm.

Eateries will operate till 4pm and there will be takeaway facility till 8pm after which the businesses will be off.

Holidays of doctors and health officials have been cancelled to respond to emergency in hospitals.

On Friday, senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb declared health emergency in Lahore and Multan to combat smog.

The minister said lockdown could be imposed on next Friday, Saturday and Sunday in both the cities.

The senior minister, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, said the city remained engulfed with hazardous level of smog.

“The chief minister had already made a 10-year plan in March to combat smog,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, who also holds the portfolio of environment.

She said smog had become a national disaster. She said the departments concerned were consulted before formulating the 10-year plan.

SPECIAL PRAYERS FOR RAIN

Special prayers for rain (Salat-ul-Istisqa) were offered across the nation while responding to an appeal by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, a congregation was held in Kohsar Block lawn. Dr Shahid Rehman, Director of Research and References, also delivered sermon.

A large gathering of Salat-ul-Istisqa was held at Faisal Mosque in the federal capital after Friday prayers.

ARTIFICIAL RAIN

The Punjab government also claimed a breakthrough in artificial rain technology, marking a significant milestone in tackling smog-related issues.

The test, which involved locally developed cloud seeding techniques, was declared successful by the Meteorological Department on Friday.

According to officials, artificial rain occurred in Jhelum and Gujjar Khan after cloud seeding efforts in Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gujjar Khan areas.

Experts confirmed that the operation carried out at 2pm resulted in rainfall within a few hours.

The authorities believe similar effects may soon be observed in Lahore.

The project was a collaborative effort of army’s Scientific Research and Development (SPD) unit, Army Aviation, PARCO, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), and the Punjab government.

