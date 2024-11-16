Dense smog disrupts flight operation at Lahore airport

Flight 401 from Karachi was forced to circle over Lahore for over 10 minutes before returning back.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense smog at Allama Iqbal International Airport have reduced visibility to just 200 meters, causing significant disruptions to flight schedules arriving in Lahore.

According to aviation sources, the private airline flight 401 from Karachi could not land due to low visibility and was forced to circle over Lahore for over 10 minutes before returning back.

The foreign airline flight 738 from Jeddah, originally scheduled to arrive at midnight, will now reach Lahore with a delay of approximately 10 hours.

Similarly, a private airline flight 822 from Jeddah and flight 417 from Dubai are also facing delays, expected to arrive at 7:30 PM and 6:00 PM respectively.

Another foreign airline flight 734 from Jeddah will be delayed by three and a half hours, now arriving at 3:30 AM instead of 10:30 PM, while the private airline flight 501 from Sharjah has been cancelled due to the weather conditions.