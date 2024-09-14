Shehbaz Sharif to host dinner for MNAs, ensure full attendance for constitutional amendment

The dinner would include members of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and allied parties.

Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 14:37:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would host a dinner for Members of National Assembly tonight (Saturday) at 7 PM at the Prime Minister's House.

Additionally, the government has instructed for full attendance in Parliament regarding the constitutional amendment.

PM Sharif has also directed all coalition members to remain in Islamabad until Monday. He actively seeked support from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).