KP government approves committee for projects

The committee will oversee the approval and monitoring of projects worth Rs10bn to 20bn

Sat, 14 Sep 2024

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the formation of regional development committee (RDC) for development projects.



According to officials, RDC will approve development projects on division level in the chairmanship of commissioner.



RDC will directly report to Department of Planning and Development.

P and D department officials stated that deputy commissioners, ADCs, departments of finance and construction will have representation in the committee.

Divisional planning officer will be the secretary of RDC holding monthly session compulsory.

The committee will oversee the approval and monitoring of the projects worth Rs 10 to 20 billion.

As per officials, RDC will also identify the discrepancies in ongoing development projects.



