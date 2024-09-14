Speculations are rife as govt bent on tabling constitutional amendment bill in NA, Senate

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 12:37:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly and Senate sessions are being held today (Saturday) amid speculations about tabling a constitutional amendment bill.

The general perception is that the government will table a 'constitutional package' and constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly. The constitutional amendment bill is meant to give extension to the chief justice of Pakistan and increase the number of judges.

But is it possible for the government without having support of two-thirds members of the lower house of parliament?

The government answers in the affirmative as it claims that it has secured the required number of votes for approval of the constitutional amendment.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The National Assembly session is slated to be held at 3pm and a six-point agenda has already been issued. The MNAs of all parties have been asked to ensure their presence in the session.

It is interesting to know that constitutional amendment and legislation are not part of the six-point agenda.

There is a possibility of introducing the constitutional amendment by the government as a supplementary agenda.

MQM-P’s calling attention notice about IPPs capacity payment is included in the agenda.

A calling attention notice on authorised privatisation of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation is also part of the agenda of NA.

SENATE SESSION

The Senate's five-point agenda has been issued and there is no legislation in it.

Senators have been informed through the chamber of Ishaq Dar about the significance of their presence, though they are not sure about the nature of legislation. The JUI-F parliamentarians of key constituencies also have been contacted.

According to sources, the constitutional amendment bill could be presented as a supplementary agenda in the house in case the government secures the required number of votes.

Senator Zameer Hussain will present a bill on gas unavailability in Khairpur district. Senator Saifullah Abro will present a calling attention notice about no appointment of chairmen and board members in several DISCOs (power distribution companies).

NUMBER GAME

The coalition government requires 224 votes or two-thirds majority in the lower house for approval of the constitutional amendment.

At present, the government has the support of 213 legislators - 111 of PML-N, 68 (PPP) and 22 (MQM-P). The alliance also has five PML-Q MNAs, four of IPP, and one each of BAP, ANP and Muslim League-Ziaul Haq.

If the government gets the support of eight JUI-F members, it will have 221 votes which will still be short of the magic number of 224. In order to go past it, the government requires support of independent MNAs.

As for the Senate, the ruling party has to get support of 64 members. Currently, it has the support of 55 members.

The government has support of 19 PML-N senators, 24 of PPP, four of BAP, three of MQM-P and five independent members in the Senate.

So, it requires votes of five JUI-F and four independent senators to complete the numbers required for the constitutional amendment.

The government has directed its senators to stay in Islamabad for a possible constitutional amendment.

GOVERNMENT CLAIMS

PML-N leader Barrister Aqeel Malik says the ruling coalition has met the required numbers and a constitutional amendment will be moved in the National Assembly.

“The retirement age of all the judges would be increased through this amendment,” he said.

The PML-N leader said the government had been tirelessly working for judicial reforms which aim to increase the strength of the Supreme Court judges from 17 to 23.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani said making laws was the prerogative of parliament and a bill would be passed only if the required numbers were secured.

In a media interaction in Islamabad, the Senate chairman emphasised that "passing bills is a routine matter".

Opposition parties, including the PTI, have opposed the potential constitutional amendment bill and said they would not support any such move.

WILL JUI-F SUPPORT GOVT?

Maulana Fazlur Rehman claims that his party will not support any constitutional amendment. He said the party was all for reforms but there should be no ambiguity about it. So, it remains to be seen whether the government will muster support of key party JUI-F for the trumpted reforms it aspires to undertake.